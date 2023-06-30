Albion Financial Group UT Trims Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Albion Financial Group UT reduced its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 94,859 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 435 shares during the quarter. Albion Financial Group UT’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $3,689,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Verizon Communications by 14.9% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 107,734 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $4,190,000 after purchasing an additional 14,001 shares during the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital lifted its stake in Verizon Communications by 121.0% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 81,941 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $3,187,000 after purchasing an additional 44,858 shares during the last quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Verizon Communications by 4.4% during the first quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC now owns 11,958 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management lifted its stake in Verizon Communications by 0.7% in the first quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management now owns 624,397 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $24,283,000 after buying an additional 4,588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Verizon Communications by 36.8% in the first quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 23,149 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $900,000 after buying an additional 6,226 shares during the last quarter. 61.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on VZ shares. Bank of America cut their target price on Verizon Communications from $51.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. HSBC cut their target price on Verizon Communications from $42.50 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Verizon Communications presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.44.

Insider Buying and Selling

Verizon Communications Price Performance

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,340 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.21, for a total value of $130,961.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 73,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,862,918.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,340 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.21, for a total value of $130,961.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 73,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,862,918.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Joseph J. Russo sold 7,585 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.30, for a total value of $275,335.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $311,526.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:VZ opened at $36.99 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $36.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.24. The firm has a market cap of $155.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.20, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.37. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.72 and a 52-week high of $51.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $32.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.64 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 23.31% and a net margin of 15.85%. Verizon Communications’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.35 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Verizon Communications Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.6525 per share. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.06%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 7th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is currently 50.78%.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

