Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Acquired by Allworth Financial LP

Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 8.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,317 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,251 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,983,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Alera Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Comcast by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,081 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $737,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the period. M Holdings Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Comcast by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 31,520 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,102,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Bollard Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Comcast by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 71,757 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,509,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Comcast by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 6,109 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Global Investments lifted its position in Comcast by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 7,499 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.02% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CMCSA. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Comcast from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Citigroup upped their target price on Comcast from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Comcast from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Comcast from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Bank of America raised Comcast from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $49.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Comcast currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.21.

Shares of NASDAQ CMCSA opened at $41.47 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.35. The company has a market cap of $172.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.00. Comcast Co. has a 12 month low of $28.39 and a 12 month high of $43.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The cable giant reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $29.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.34 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 19.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 3rd. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.88%.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

