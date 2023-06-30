Allworth Financial LP Boosts Stock Holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS)

Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Free Report) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,371 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 844 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF were worth $1,749,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ascent Group LLC raised its stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 12,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. M Holdings Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 37,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,447,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 110,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,617,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Kraft Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Kraft Asset Management LLC now owns 104,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,355,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 49,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,063,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares in the last quarter.

Get Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF alerts:

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF stock opened at $47.61 on Friday. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $37.96 and a 52-week high of $48.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $45.72 and a 200-day moving average of $44.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.54 and a beta of 0.99.

About Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF

The Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (DFUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes weighted by market capitalization in seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUS was launched on Sep 25, 2001 and is managed by Dimensional.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.