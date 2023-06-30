Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Buys 222,119 Shares of Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI – Free Report) by 10,114.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 224,315 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 222,119 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Herc were worth $25,549,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HRI. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Herc by 90.9% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 315 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. increased its position in Herc by 34.4% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 500 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Herc by 152.5% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 803 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its position in Herc by 95.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 507 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in Herc during the first quarter worth approximately $109,000. Institutional investors own 95.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Herc alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HRI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Herc in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Herc from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Herc from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.00.

Herc Trading Up 2.9 %

Shares of HRI stock opened at $135.89 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06. The stock has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 2.46. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $111.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $124.85. Herc Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $86.19 and a 1 year high of $162.46.

Herc (NYSE:HRI – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.27. Herc had a return on equity of 32.23% and a net margin of 11.62%. The business had revenue of $740.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $731.30 million. On average, research analysts predict that Herc Holdings Inc. will post 13.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Herc Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 26th were paid a dividend of $0.632 per share. This represents a $2.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 25th. Herc’s payout ratio is presently 22.41%.

Insider Transactions at Herc

In other news, SVP Christian J. Cunningham sold 9,973 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.27, for a total transaction of $1,249,317.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 57,088 shares in the company, valued at $7,151,413.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Herc Company Profile

(Free Report)

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Herc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Herc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.