Short Interest in B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Ltd. (NASDAQ:BOSC) Increases By 1,691.7%

B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Ltd. (NASDAQ:BOSC – Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,500 shares, a growth of 1,691.7% from the May 31st total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BOSC opened at $3.36 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.98 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.90. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.53. B.O.S. Better Online Solutions has a 52-week low of $1.85 and a 52-week high of $3.59.

B.O.S. Better Online Solutions (NASDAQ:BOSC – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 30th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. B.O.S. Better Online Solutions had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 3.78%. The business had revenue of $12.14 million for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in B.O.S. Better Online Solutions stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Ltd. ( NASDAQ:BOSC Free Report ) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 577,950 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,825 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned about 10.14% of B.O.S. Better Online Solutions worth $1,546,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 13.98% of the company’s stock.

B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Ltd. provides intelligent robotics, radio frequency identification (RFID), and supply chain solutions for enterprises worldwide. The Intelligent Robotics Division provides custom-made machines for industrial automation and assembly of products and packing that offer technological solutions.

