Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA) SVP Sells $10,505.43 in Stock

Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA – Free Report) SVP Frederique Ph.D. Menzaghi sold 2,993 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.51, for a total value of $10,505.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 153,747 shares in the company, valued at $539,651.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Frederique Ph.D. Menzaghi also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, April 4th, Frederique Ph.D. Menzaghi sold 2,733 shares of Cara Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.91, for a total value of $13,419.03.

Cara Therapeutics Stock Down 5.9 %

Shares of CARA stock opened at $2.85 on Friday. Cara Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.77 and a twelve month high of $12.98. The company has a market cap of $153.81 million, a P/E ratio of -1.83 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.08.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Cara Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CARA Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $6.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.05 million. Cara Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 49.31% and a negative net margin of 195.16%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cara Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CARA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Cara Therapeutics from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Cara Therapeutics from $25.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Cara Therapeutics from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. HC Wainwright cut their target price on Cara Therapeutics from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Cara Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.83.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cara Therapeutics

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. New York Life Investment Management LLC raised its position in Cara Therapeutics by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 46,688 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 5,264 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in Cara Therapeutics by 210.5% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 101,544 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after purchasing an additional 68,844 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL raised its position in Cara Therapeutics by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 59,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $634,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in Cara Therapeutics by 170.6% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 43,147 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 27,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 13.5% in the third quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 26,781 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 3,191 shares during the period. 62.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Cara Therapeutics

Cara Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutics treatment of pruritus in the United States. The company's lead product is KORSUVA (difelikefalin) injection for the treatment of moderate-to-severe pruritus associated with chronic kidney disease (CKD) in adults undergoing hemodialysis.

