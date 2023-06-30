Invesco S&P SmallCap Materials ETF (NASDAQ:PSCM) Short Interest Update

Invesco S&P SmallCap Materials ETF (NASDAQ:PSCM – Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,400 shares, a growth of 2,000.0% from the May 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Materials ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ PSCM opened at $68.35 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.51 million, a P/E ratio of 14.06 and a beta of 1.29. Invesco S&P SmallCap Materials ETF has a 1 year low of $55.56 and a 1 year high of $73.61. The business’s fifty day moving average is $65.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.89.

Get Invesco S&P SmallCap Materials ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P SmallCap Materials ETF Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st were issued a $0.1164 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 20th. This represents a $0.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Invesco S&P SmallCap Materials ETF Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Materials ETF by 18.2% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Materials ETF by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 14,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $821,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186 shares during the period. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Materials ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $133,000. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Materials ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Materials ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $282,000.

(Free Report)

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Materials Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped Materials Index (Index). The Index is designed to measure the overall performance of common stocks of United States basic materials companies. These companies are principally engaged in the business of producing raw materials, including paper or wood products, chemicals, construction materials, and mining and metals.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Materials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Materials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.