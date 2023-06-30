Invesco S&P SmallCap Materials ETF (NASDAQ:PSCM) Short Interest Update

Invesco S&P SmallCap Materials ETF (NASDAQ:PSCM – Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,400 shares, a growth of 2,000.0% from the May 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days.
NASDAQ PSCM opened at $68.35 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.51 million, a P/E ratio of 14.06 and a beta of 1.29. Invesco S&P SmallCap Materials ETF has a 1 year low of $55.56 and a 1 year high of $73.61. The business’s fifty day moving average is $65.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.89.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st were issued a $0.1164 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 20th. This represents a $0.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%.
PowerShares S&P SmallCap Materials Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped Materials Index (Index). The Index is designed to measure the overall performance of common stocks of United States basic materials companies. These companies are principally engaged in the business of producing raw materials, including paper or wood products, chemicals, construction materials, and mining and metals.
