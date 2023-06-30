First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTRI) Short Interest Update

First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTRI – Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 134,200 shares, an increase of 2,174.6% from the May 31st total of 5,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 144,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Institutional Trading of First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $66,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $75,000. CWM LLC increased its position in First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF by 12.2% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 923 shares during the period. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 9,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,464 shares during the period.

First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ FTRI opened at $12.51 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.55 and a 200-day moving average of $12.93. The stock has a market cap of $272.09 million, a PE ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 0.94. First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF has a 52-week low of $11.77 and a 52-week high of $14.92.

First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF Increases Dividend

About First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.2786 per share. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.91%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 27th. This is a boost from First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16.

First Trust ISE Global Copper Index Fund is an exchange traded fund. The investment objective of the Fund is to seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE Global Copper Index. The ISE Global Copper Index is designed to provide the investors interested in tracking public companies, which are active in the copper mining industry based on analysis of revenue derived from the sale of copper.

