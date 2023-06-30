Talanx AG (OTCMKTS:TNXXF) Short Interest Up 1,745.5% in June

Talanx AG (OTCMKTS:TNXXF – Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 60,900 shares, an increase of 1,745.5% from the May 31st total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 609.0 days.

Talanx Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:TNXXF opened at C$32.67 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$33.38 and a 200 day moving average price of C$34.29. Talanx has a 1-year low of C$34.49 and a 1-year high of C$34.77.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Berenberg Bank cut shares of Talanx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 23rd.

About Talanx

Talanx AG provides insurance and reinsurance products and services worldwide. It offers life, casualty, liability, motor, aviation, legal protection, fire, burglary and theft, water damage, plate glass, windstorm, comprehensive householders, comprehensive home-owners, hail, livestock, engineering, omnium, marine, business interruption, travel assistance, aviation and space liability, financial lines, and other property insurance, as well as coverage for fire and fire loss of profits insurance.

