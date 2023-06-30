Avity Investment Management Inc. Buys 3,432 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Avity Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 57.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,449 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,432 shares during the period. Avity Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $946,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 805.9% in the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 308 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 197.6% in the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 366 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new stake in Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 63.67% of the company’s stock.

DIS has been the subject of several research reports. Guggenheim dropped their price target on Walt Disney from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Walt Disney from $120.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on Walt Disney from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday. Macquarie lowered Walt Disney from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Walt Disney from $141.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.82.

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.16, for a total transaction of $113,538.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,889,324.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE DIS opened at $88.95 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $84.07 and a twelve month high of $126.48. The company has a market cap of $162.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s fifty day moving average is $93.33 and its 200 day moving average is $96.79.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.04. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.41% and a net margin of 4.74%. The company had revenue of $21.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

