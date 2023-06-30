Magnum Opus Acquisition Limited (NYSE:OPA) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Magnum Opus Acquisition Limited (NYSE:OPA – Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, an increase of 1,800.0% from the May 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 45,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Magnum Opus Acquisition Price Performance

NYSE:OPA opened at $10.45 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $121.22 million and a PE ratio of 17.13. Magnum Opus Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.79 and a 52 week high of $10.82. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.23.

Magnum Opus Acquisition (NYSE:OPA – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 4th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Magnum Opus Acquisition

Magnum Opus Acquisition Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OPA. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Magnum Opus Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $496,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in Magnum Opus Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,010,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Magnum Opus Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $171,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new stake in Magnum Opus Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,958,000. Finally, Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in Magnum Opus Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $272,000. Institutional investors own 74.33% of the company’s stock.

Magnum Opus Acquisition Limited does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. Magnum Opus Acquisition Limited was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.

