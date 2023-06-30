Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Inc. (NYSE:NBXG) Short Interest Up 1,773.8% in June

Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Inc. (NYSE:NBXG – Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 121,800 shares, a growth of 1,773.8% from the May 31st total of 6,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 212,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Institutional Trading of Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund during the first quarter valued at about $521,000. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund by 12.3% during the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 10,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund during the first quarter valued at about $630,000. Clough Capital Partners L P raised its holdings in shares of Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund by 28.3% during the first quarter. Clough Capital Partners L P now owns 180,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,879,000 after purchasing an additional 39,800 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund by 20.2% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 302,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,148,000 after purchasing an additional 50,860 shares during the period.

Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NBXG opened at 10.73 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is 10.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is 9.94. Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund has a 12 month low of 7.70 and a 12 month high of 11.77.

Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Announces Dividend

Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Company Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.18%.

Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Inc (NBXG) is a newly organized, non-diversified, limited term closed-end management investment company focused on next generation mobile network connectivity and technology.

The Fund’s investment strategy focuses on equity securities issued by U.S.

