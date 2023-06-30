iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:DMXF) Short Interest Update

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:DMXF – Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 107,600 shares, a growth of 1,663.9% from the May 31st total of 6,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 19,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.5 days.

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of DMXF stock opened at $59.99 on Friday. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $44.82 and a 12-month high of $62.13. The company has a market capitalization of $437.89 million, a P/E ratio of 13.12 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $60.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.67.

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th were issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DMXF. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF by 251.4% in the 4th quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 2,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,727 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. JMG Financial Group Ltd. increased its position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. now owns 13,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $713,000 after acquiring an additional 714 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP increased its position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF by 42.9% in the 4th quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 1,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares in the last quarter.

The iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF (DMXF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Choice ESG Screened index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted, ESG-screened index of large- and mid-cap stocks from the developed markets outside North America. DMXF was launched on Jun 16, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

