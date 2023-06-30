iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:DMXF) Short Interest Update

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:DMXF – Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 107,600 shares, a growth of 1,663.9% from the May 31st total of 6,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 19,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.5 days.
iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Down 0.3 %
Shares of DMXF stock opened at $59.99 on Friday. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $44.82 and a 12-month high of $62.13. The company has a market capitalization of $437.89 million, a P/E ratio of 13.12 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $60.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.67.
iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th were issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th.
iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile
The iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF (DMXF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Choice ESG Screened index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted, ESG-screened index of large- and mid-cap stocks from the developed markets outside North America. DMXF was launched on Jun 16, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.
