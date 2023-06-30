Saba Capital Management, L.P. Purchases 7,194 Shares of MFS High Yield Municipal Trust (NYSE:CMU) Stock

MFS High Yield Municipal Trust (NYSE:CMU – Free Report) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 7,194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.24 per share, with a total value of $23,308.56. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 3,305,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,708,365.24. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 21st, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 3,070 shares of MFS High Yield Municipal Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.18 per share, with a total value of $9,762.60.

On Thursday, June 8th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 12,874 shares of MFS High Yield Municipal Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.19 per share, with a total value of $41,068.06.

On Tuesday, June 6th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 358,678 shares of MFS High Yield Municipal Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.15 per share, with a total value of $1,129,835.70.

On Thursday, May 18th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 179 shares of MFS High Yield Municipal Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.20 per share, with a total value of $572.80.

On Monday, May 15th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 12,046 shares of MFS High Yield Municipal Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.20 per share, with a total value of $38,547.20.

On Thursday, May 11th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 14,574 shares of MFS High Yield Municipal Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.19 per share, with a total value of $46,491.06.

On Friday, May 5th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 6,893 shares of MFS High Yield Municipal Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.18 per share, with a total value of $21,919.74.

Shares of CMU opened at $3.22 on Friday. MFS High Yield Municipal Trust has a 1-year low of $2.88 and a 1-year high of $3.71. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.18 and a 200 day moving average of $3.20.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.011 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 13th. This represents a $0.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.11%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of MFS High Yield Municipal Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of MFS High Yield Municipal Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in shares of MFS High Yield Municipal Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MFS High Yield Municipal Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Doyle Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of MFS High Yield Municipal Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $66,000. Institutional investors own 27.91% of the company’s stock.

MFS High Yield Municipal Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in tax-exempt bonds and tax-exempt notes. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against Barclays Municipal Bond Index.

