Saba Capital Management, L.P. Purchases 7,194 Shares of MFS High Yield Municipal Trust (NYSE:CMU) Stock

MFS High Yield Municipal Trust (NYSE:CMU – Free Report) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 7,194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.24 per share, with a total value of $23,308.56. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 3,305,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,708,365.24. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, June 21st, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 3,070 shares of MFS High Yield Municipal Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.18 per share, with a total value of $9,762.60.
- On Thursday, June 8th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 12,874 shares of MFS High Yield Municipal Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.19 per share, with a total value of $41,068.06.
- On Tuesday, June 6th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 358,678 shares of MFS High Yield Municipal Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.15 per share, with a total value of $1,129,835.70.
- On Thursday, May 18th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 179 shares of MFS High Yield Municipal Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.20 per share, with a total value of $572.80.
- On Monday, May 15th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 12,046 shares of MFS High Yield Municipal Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.20 per share, with a total value of $38,547.20.
- On Thursday, May 11th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 14,574 shares of MFS High Yield Municipal Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.19 per share, with a total value of $46,491.06.
- On Friday, May 5th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 6,893 shares of MFS High Yield Municipal Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.18 per share, with a total value of $21,919.74.
MFS High Yield Municipal Trust Trading Down 1.4 %
Shares of CMU opened at $3.22 on Friday. MFS High Yield Municipal Trust has a 1-year low of $2.88 and a 1-year high of $3.71. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.18 and a 200 day moving average of $3.20.
MFS High Yield Municipal Trust Announces Dividend
Institutional Investors Weigh In On MFS High Yield Municipal Trust
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of MFS High Yield Municipal Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of MFS High Yield Municipal Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in shares of MFS High Yield Municipal Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MFS High Yield Municipal Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Doyle Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of MFS High Yield Municipal Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $66,000. Institutional investors own 27.91% of the company’s stock.
MFS High Yield Municipal Trust Company Profile
MFS High Yield Municipal Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in tax-exempt bonds and tax-exempt notes. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against Barclays Municipal Bond Index.
