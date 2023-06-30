Insider Buying: Vaccitech plc (NASDAQ:VACC) Director Purchases 10,000 Shares of Stock

Vaccitech plc (NASDAQ:VACC – Free Report) Director Joseph Scheeren purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.44 per share, for a total transaction of $24,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 23,000 shares in the company, valued at $56,120. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
Vaccitech Stock Down 4.0 %
NASDAQ:VACC opened at $2.16 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.55. Vaccitech plc has a 12 month low of $2.02 and a 12 month high of $7.45.
Vaccitech (NASDAQ:VACC – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.10. Vaccitech had a negative net margin of 51.19% and a negative return on equity of 6.33%. The company had revenue of $0.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 million. Research analysts forecast that Vaccitech plc will post -2.39 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on VACC shares. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Vaccitech from $23.00 to $7.00 in a report on Sunday, March 26th. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of Vaccitech from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 27th.
About Vaccitech
Vaccitech plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of novel T cell immunotherapeutics and vaccines for the treatment and prevention of infectious diseases and cancers. The company's therapeutic programs include VTP-300, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B infection; VTP-200 that is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial for the treatment of human papilloma virus infection; VTP-850, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of prostate cancer; and VTP-600 that is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Vaccitech
- Is it Time To Ring The Register On Paychex?
- Micron Technology: A Reversal Is Imminent
- Can Topgolf Callaway Brands Crawl Out of the Bunker and Rally?
- McCormick Rebound Imminent: Executive Transition Complete
- 3 Reasons Boston Beer Stock Could Finally Hop Higher
Receive News & Ratings for Vaccitech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vaccitech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.