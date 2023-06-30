Insider Buying: Vaccitech plc (NASDAQ:VACC) Director Purchases 10,000 Shares of Stock

Vaccitech plc (NASDAQ:VACC – Free Report) Director Joseph Scheeren purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.44 per share, for a total transaction of $24,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 23,000 shares in the company, valued at $56,120. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Vaccitech Stock Down 4.0 %

NASDAQ:VACC opened at $2.16 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.55. Vaccitech plc has a 12 month low of $2.02 and a 12 month high of $7.45.

Vaccitech (NASDAQ:VACC – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.10. Vaccitech had a negative net margin of 51.19% and a negative return on equity of 6.33%. The company had revenue of $0.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 million. Research analysts forecast that Vaccitech plc will post -2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. lifted its position in Vaccitech by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 27,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 5,700 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Vaccitech by 32.8% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 40,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 9,967 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Vaccitech during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Vaccitech during the 4th quarter valued at about $217,000. Finally, Alphabet Inc. purchased a new position in Vaccitech during the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,844,000. 26.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on VACC shares. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Vaccitech from $23.00 to $7.00 in a report on Sunday, March 26th. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of Vaccitech from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 27th.

About Vaccitech

Vaccitech plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of novel T cell immunotherapeutics and vaccines for the treatment and prevention of infectious diseases and cancers. The company's therapeutic programs include VTP-300, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B infection; VTP-200 that is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial for the treatment of human papilloma virus infection; VTP-850, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of prostate cancer; and VTP-600 that is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer.

