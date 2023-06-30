InnerScope Hearing Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INND) Short Interest Up 2,122.3% in June

InnerScope Hearing Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INND – Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,384,500 shares, a growth of 2,122.3% from the May 31st total of 107,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 120,320,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

InnerScope Hearing Technologies Stock Performance

OTCMKTS INND opened at $0.00 on Friday. InnerScope Hearing Technologies has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.03.

InnerScope Hearing Technologies Company Profile

InnerScope Hearing Technologies, Inc provides hearing aids and its hearable, and wearable personal sound amplifier products to retail hearing aid dispensing community. The company engages in the provision of manufacturing and direct-to-consumer distribution/retail of hearing aids, personal sound amplifier products, hearing related treatment therapies, and doctor-formulated dietary hearing supplements.

