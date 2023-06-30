Severn Trent PLC (OTCMKTS:STRNY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Severn Trent PLC (OTCMKTS:STRNY – Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a growth of 1,700.0% from the May 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on STRNY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Severn Trent from GBX 2,825 ($35.92) to GBX 2,800 ($35.60) in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Severn Trent from GBX 3,280 ($41.70) to GBX 3,400 ($43.23) in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Investec upgraded shares of Severn Trent to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Severn Trent from GBX 3,000 ($38.14) to GBX 2,850 ($36.24) in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,932.50.

Get Severn Trent alerts:

Severn Trent Stock Performance

STRNY opened at $33.42 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $35.37 and its 200-day moving average is $34.73. Severn Trent has a 1-year low of $23.25 and a 1-year high of $38.46.

Severn Trent Increases Dividend

About Severn Trent

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 5th were paid a $0.7396 dividend. This is an increase from Severn Trent’s previous dividend of $0.47. This represents a dividend yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 2nd. Severn Trent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 179.41%.

Severn Trent PLC operates as a water and sewerage company in England and Wales. It operates in two segments, Regulated Water and Waste Water, and Business Services. The Regulated Water and Waste Water segment offers water and waste water services to approximately 4.8 million households and businesses in the Midlands and Wales.

See Also

