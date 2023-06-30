Superior Industries International, Inc. (NYSE:SUP) CFO Sells $13,642.00 in Stock

Superior Industries International, Inc. (NYSE:SUP – Free Report) CFO Timothy Trenary sold 3,800 shares of Superior Industries International stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.59, for a total value of $13,642.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 258,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $929,504.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Timothy Trenary also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 22nd, Timothy Trenary sold 6,303 shares of Superior Industries International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.51, for a total value of $22,123.53.

On Tuesday, June 20th, Timothy Trenary sold 10,817 shares of Superior Industries International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.48, for a total value of $37,643.16.

Superior Industries International Price Performance

Shares of Superior Industries International stock opened at $3.56 on Friday. Superior Industries International, Inc. has a one year low of $2.88 and a one year high of $7.38. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.74.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Superior Industries International ( NYSE:SUP Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The auto parts company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter. Superior Industries International had a negative return on equity of 76.52% and a net margin of 1.41%. The company had revenue of $381.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $404.51 million.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Superior Industries International in a research report on Friday. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Superior Industries International

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SUP. Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Superior Industries International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,013,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Superior Industries International by 208.1% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 321,046 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,268,000 after purchasing an additional 216,846 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Superior Industries International by 27.9% in the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 613,028 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,587,000 after purchasing an additional 133,754 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Superior Industries International by 15.0% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 931,709 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,612,000 after purchasing an additional 121,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Superior Industries International by 16.9% in the first quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 749,540 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,710,000 after purchasing an additional 108,450 shares in the last quarter. 45.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Superior Industries International Company Profile

Superior Industries International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aluminum wheels to the original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket distributors in North America and Europe. It offers its products under the ATS, RIAL, ALUTEC, and ANZIO brand names. The company was founded in 1957 and is headquartered in Southfield, Michigan.

