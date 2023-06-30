Insider Buying: Nuvectis Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVCT) CEO Buys 750 Shares of Stock

Nuvectis Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVCT – Free Report) CEO Ron Bentsur bought 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.50 per share, with a total value of $12,375.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,230,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,307,853.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Ron Bentsur also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 21st, Ron Bentsur bought 500 shares of Nuvectis Pharma stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.88 per share, with a total value of $8,940.00.

On Wednesday, June 7th, Ron Bentsur bought 230 shares of Nuvectis Pharma stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.41 per share, with a total value of $4,004.30.

On Wednesday, May 31st, Ron Bentsur bought 330 shares of Nuvectis Pharma stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.28 per share, with a total value of $5,702.40.

On Wednesday, May 24th, Ron Bentsur bought 200 shares of Nuvectis Pharma stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.49 per share, with a total value of $3,498.00.

On Tuesday, May 16th, Ron Bentsur bought 320 shares of Nuvectis Pharma stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.02 per share, with a total value of $5,446.40.

Nuvectis Pharma stock opened at $16.34 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.57 and a 200-day moving average of $12.41. Nuvectis Pharma, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.21 and a 52 week high of $18.65.

Nuvectis Pharma ( NASDAQ:NVCT Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.17. On average, analysts forecast that Nuvectis Pharma, Inc. will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Nuvectis Pharma in a report on Tuesday, March 7th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nuvectis Pharma

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NVCT. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuvectis Pharma during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $393,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Nuvectis Pharma during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $322,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuvectis Pharma during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $93,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Nuvectis Pharma during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuvectis Pharma during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $145,000. 8.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Nuvectis Pharma

Nuvectis Pharma, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of precision medicines for the treatment of serious unmet medical needs in oncology. The company develops NXP800, a novel heat shock factor 1 pathway inhibitor for the treatment of various cancers; and NXP900, a small molecule drug candidate that inhibits the Proto-oncogene c-Src and YES1 kinases.

