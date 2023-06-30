Raymond James Cuts Denison Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN) Price Target to C$2.40

Denison Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN – Free Report) (TSE:DML) had its price objective cut by Raymond James from C$2.50 to C$2.40 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com raised Denison Mines to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday. Cormark upgraded shares of Denison Mines to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Denison Mines from C$2.25 to C$2.50 in a report on Tuesday.

Get Denison Mines alerts:

Denison Mines Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN DNN opened at $1.23 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.00 and a beta of 1.83. Denison Mines has a 12 month low of $0.91 and a 12 month high of $1.53. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.20.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Denison Mines

About Denison Mines

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in Denison Mines by 235.2% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 22,625 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 15,875 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Denison Mines in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Denison Mines in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Denison Mines by 158.0% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 36,637 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 22,437 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC increased its stake in shares of Denison Mines by 93.2% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 33,788 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 16,299 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 29.88% of the company’s stock.

(Free Report)

Denison Mines Corp. operates as a uranium exploration and development company in Canada. Its flagship project is the 95% interest owned Wheeler River uranium project covering an area of approximately 300,000 hectares located in the Athabasca Basin region in northern Saskatchewan. The company was formerly known as International Uranium Corporation and changed its name to Denison Mines Corp.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Denison Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denison Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.