Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) Cut to “Underweight” at Morgan Stanley

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $181.00 target price on the technology company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 7.18% from the company’s previous close.

VEEV has been the subject of several other research reports. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $212.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. StockNews.com cut shares of Veeva Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $195.00 to $204.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, Guggenheim raised shares of Veeva Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $226.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.09.

Veeva Systems Price Performance

Shares of VEEV stock opened at $195.00 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $182.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $175.14. Veeva Systems has a one year low of $151.02 and a one year high of $232.26.

Insider Buying and Selling

Veeva Systems ( NYSE:VEEV Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The technology company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $526.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $515.47 million. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 23.85% and a return on equity of 10.88%. On average, research analysts expect that Veeva Systems will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.22, for a total transaction of $30,275.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,205,765.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Veeva Systems news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 160 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.22, for a total value of $30,275.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,205,765.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Michele O’connor sold 3,137 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.95, for a total transaction of $620,969.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,669,312.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,333 shares of company stock valued at $3,059,046 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 10.98% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. CI Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 964.7% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 181 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 143.0% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 192 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

Veeva Systems Company Profile

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and data solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

