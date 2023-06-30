Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) Cut to “Underweight” at Morgan Stanley

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEVFree Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $181.00 target price on the technology company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 7.18% from the company’s previous close.

VEEV has been the subject of several other research reports. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $212.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. StockNews.com cut shares of Veeva Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $195.00 to $204.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, Guggenheim raised shares of Veeva Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $226.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.09.

Veeva Systems Price Performance

Shares of VEEV stock opened at $195.00 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $182.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $175.14. Veeva Systems has a one year low of $151.02 and a one year high of $232.26.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEVFree Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The technology company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $526.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $515.47 million. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 23.85% and a return on equity of 10.88%. On average, research analysts expect that Veeva Systems will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.22, for a total transaction of $30,275.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,205,765.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Veeva Systems news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 160 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.22, for a total value of $30,275.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,205,765.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Michele O’connor sold 3,137 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.95, for a total transaction of $620,969.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,669,312.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,333 shares of company stock valued at $3,059,046 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 10.98% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. CI Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 964.7% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 181 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 143.0% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 192 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

Veeva Systems Company Profile

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and data solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

Featured Articles

