Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) Raised to Buy at StockNews.com

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI – Free Report) (TSE:RCI.B) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report issued on Wednesday.

RCI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Rogers Communications in a research report on Monday, May 8th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Desjardins downgraded shares of Rogers Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.31.

Shares of NYSE RCI opened at $45.70 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $46.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.92. The company has a market cap of $23.07 billion, a PE ratio of 17.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.52. Rogers Communications has a 52-week low of $36.23 and a 52-week high of $50.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.91.

Rogers Communications ( NYSE:RCI Free Report ) (TSE:RCI.B) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.71 billion. Rogers Communications had a net margin of 11.49% and a return on equity of 19.36%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Rogers Communications will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Rogers Communications by 129.6% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 675 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rogers Communications in the first quarter worth $28,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Rogers Communications by 1,059.4% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 800 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 731 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV purchased a new stake in shares of Rogers Communications in the first quarter worth $50,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rogers Communications in the fourth quarter worth $52,000. 40.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Free Report)

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in North America. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device financing, device protection, global voice and data roaming, wireless home phone, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device shipping services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands.

