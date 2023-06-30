Investors Buy High Volume of Put Options on Evelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVLO)

Evelo Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLO – Free Report) saw some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders bought 1,885 put options on the company. This is an increase of 1,101% compared to the typical daily volume of 157 put options.
Evelo Biosciences Stock Down 30.7 %
Evelo Biosciences stock opened at $0.18 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.93. Evelo Biosciences has a 12-month low of $0.02 and a 12-month high of $3.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.14 and its 200 day moving average is $0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $19.77 million, a PE ratio of -0.12 and a beta of 1.26.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered shares of Evelo Biosciences from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Evelo Biosciences from $10.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Friday, March 17th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Evelo Biosciences
Evelo Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on discovering and developing oral medicines that act on immune cells in the small intestine with systemic effects. It is developing EDP1815, a whole-microbe product candidate, which has completed a Phase 2 trial for the treatment of psoriais; and is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of atopic dermatitis.
