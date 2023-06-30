Investors Buy High Volume of Put Options on Evelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVLO)

Evelo Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLO – Free Report) saw some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders bought 1,885 put options on the company. This is an increase of 1,101% compared to the typical daily volume of 157 put options.

Evelo Biosciences Stock Down 30.7 %

Evelo Biosciences stock opened at $0.18 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.93. Evelo Biosciences has a 12-month low of $0.02 and a 12-month high of $3.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.14 and its 200 day moving average is $0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $19.77 million, a PE ratio of -0.12 and a beta of 1.26.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered shares of Evelo Biosciences from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Evelo Biosciences from $10.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Friday, March 17th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Evelo Biosciences

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Evelo Biosciences by 1,522.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 99,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 93,485 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Evelo Biosciences by 22.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 78,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 14,567 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Evelo Biosciences by 200.0% during the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Evelo Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth $85,000. Finally, Man Group plc acquired a new position in Evelo Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth $85,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.65% of the company’s stock.

(Free Report)

Evelo Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on discovering and developing oral medicines that act on immune cells in the small intestine with systemic effects. It is developing EDP1815, a whole-microbe product candidate, which has completed a Phase 2 trial for the treatment of psoriais; and is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of atopic dermatitis.

Further Reading

