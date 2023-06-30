Investors Buy Large Volume of Mr. Cooper Group Call Options (NASDAQ:COOP)

Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP – Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders acquired 10,613 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 3,637% compared to the average volume of 284 call options.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $57.00 to $59.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th.

Mr. Cooper Group stock opened at $50.93 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.37. The company has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 1.57. Mr. Cooper Group has a 1 year low of $35.86 and a 1 year high of $51.06.

Mr. Cooper Group ( NASDAQ:COOP Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $330.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $388.93 million. Mr. Cooper Group had a net margin of 17.34% and a return on equity of 4.94%. Equities analysts expect that Mr. Cooper Group will post 5.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Jesse K. Bray sold 21,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.22, for a total transaction of $1,054,620.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 559,821 shares in the company, valued at $28,114,210.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in COOP. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Mr. Cooper Group by 55.1% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 752 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Mr. Cooper Group by 95.0% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in Mr. Cooper Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Mr. Cooper Group by 54.8% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 986 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its stake in Mr. Cooper Group by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. 83.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mr. Cooper Group Inc engages in non-banking services for mortgage loans the United States. The company operates through two segments: Servicing and Originations. The Servicing segment performs activities for underlying mortgages, including collecting and disbursing borrower payments, investor reporting, customer service, and modifying loans.

