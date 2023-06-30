Investors Buy Large Volume of Mr. Cooper Group Call Options (NASDAQ:COOP)

Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP – Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders acquired 10,613 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 3,637% compared to the average volume of 284 call options.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $57.00 to $59.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th.
Mr. Cooper Group Stock Performance
Mr. Cooper Group stock opened at $50.93 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.37. The company has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 1.57. Mr. Cooper Group has a 1 year low of $35.86 and a 1 year high of $51.06.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, CEO Jesse K. Bray sold 21,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.22, for a total transaction of $1,054,620.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 559,821 shares in the company, valued at $28,114,210.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mr. Cooper Group
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in COOP. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Mr. Cooper Group by 55.1% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 752 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Mr. Cooper Group by 95.0% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in Mr. Cooper Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Mr. Cooper Group by 54.8% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 986 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its stake in Mr. Cooper Group by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. 83.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Mr. Cooper Group
Mr. Cooper Group Inc engages in non-banking services for mortgage loans the United States. The company operates through two segments: Servicing and Originations. The Servicing segment performs activities for underlying mortgages, including collecting and disbursing borrower payments, investor reporting, customer service, and modifying loans.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Mr. Cooper Group
- Is it Time To Ring The Register On Paychex?
- Micron Technology: A Reversal Is Imminent
- Can Topgolf Callaway Brands Crawl Out of the Bunker and Rally?
- McCormick Rebound Imminent: Executive Transition Complete
- 3 Reasons Boston Beer Stock Could Finally Hop Higher
Receive News & Ratings for Mr. Cooper Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mr. Cooper Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.