Toro Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:TTC)

The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC – Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading on Wednesday.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on TTC shares. StockNews.com raised Toro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Toro from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Northland Securities initiated coverage on Toro in a report on Monday, April 17th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. CL King initiated coverage on Toro in a report on Friday, May 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $133.00 price target for the company. Finally, DA Davidson initiated coverage on Toro in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Daryn A. Walters purchased 1,654 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $97.41 per share, with a total value of $161,116.14. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 3,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $358,858.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Toro Stock Down 0.9 %

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TTC. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Toro by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 30,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,462,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Toro by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems lifted its position in shares of Toro by 0.5% in the third quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 18,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,612,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Toro by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 27,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,158,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Toro by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 84.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Toro stock opened at $99.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $10.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.19 and a beta of 0.72. Toro has a 1 year low of $74.67 and a 1 year high of $117.66. The business has a 50-day moving average of $101.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $107.59.

Toro (NYSE:TTC – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 8th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. Toro had a return on equity of 36.32% and a net margin of 10.73%. Toro’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Toro will post 4.78 EPS for the current year.

Toro Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 20th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Toro’s payout ratio is presently 27.70%.

Toro Company Profile

The Toro Company provides innovative solutions for the outdoor environment worldwide. It operates through two segments Professional and Residential. The company's Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds mowing and maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, and other maintenance equipment; rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment, such as horizontal directional drills, walk and ride trenchers, stand-on skid steers, vacuum excavators, stump grinders, turf renovation products, asset locators, pipe rehabilitation solutions, materials handling equipment, and other after-market tools; and snow and ice management equipment, including snowplows; as well as stand-on snow and ice removal equipment, such as the related snowplow, snow brush, and snow thrower attachments, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

