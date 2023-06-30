Elys Game Technology Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:ELYS)

Elys Game Technology, Corp. (NASDAQ:ELYS – Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Investors acquired 542 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 885% compared to the average daily volume of 55 put options.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Elys Game Technology

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ELYS. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Elys Game Technology by 280.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 241,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 177,793 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Elys Game Technology in the second quarter valued at about $117,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Elys Game Technology by 112.5% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 143,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 76,070 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Elys Game Technology in the first quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Elys Game Technology by 264.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 88,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 64,000 shares during the period. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Elys Game Technology Stock Down 5.1 %

Shares of ELYS stock opened at $0.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58. Elys Game Technology has a twelve month low of $0.11 and a twelve month high of $1.47. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.52.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Elys Game Technology ( NASDAQ:ELYS Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 22nd. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $12.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.71 million. Elys Game Technology had a negative net margin of 42.56% and a negative return on equity of 149.15%. On average, research analysts predict that Elys Game Technology will post -0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price objective on shares of Elys Game Technology in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th.

About Elys Game Technology

Elys Game Technology, Corp. provides business-to-consumer gaming services in the United States and Europe. The company offers betting platform software services to leisure betting establishments; and operates web based and land-based leisure betting establishments. Its gaming product offerings include sports betting; and online casino, such as online slot and table games, poker, bingo, skilled and interactive games, virtual sports betting, and horse racing.

