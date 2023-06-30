Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for Tyler Technologies, Inc. Raised by Zacks Research (NYSE:TYL)

Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research boosted their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Tyler Technologies in a note issued to investors on Monday, June 26th. Zacks Research analyst A. Bhagat now anticipates that the technology company will post earnings of $1.70 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.67. The consensus estimate for Tyler Technologies’ current full-year earnings is $5.60 per share.

Get Tyler Technologies alerts:

Several other research firms have also commented on TYL. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Tyler Technologies from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “inline” rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $370.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. DA Davidson downgraded shares of Tyler Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $395.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $472.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Tyler Technologies from $410.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tyler Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $438.00.

Tyler Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TYL opened at $411.73 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $390.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $350.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.78 and a beta of 0.83. Tyler Technologies has a 12 month low of $281.11 and a 12 month high of $425.80.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The technology company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.01). Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 9.02% and a net margin of 8.31%. The business had revenue of $471.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $473.66 million.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tyler Technologies

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TYL. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 105.4% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 76 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Tyler Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 105.0% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 82 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC grew its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 95.2% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 82 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. 90.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Tyler Technologies

In related news, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.62, for a total value of $1,135,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,512 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,873,153.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Mary L. Landrieu sold 325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $388.44, for a total transaction of $126,243.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,786 shares in the company, valued at $693,753.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.62, for a total transaction of $1,135,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,512 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,873,153.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,230 shares of company stock worth $12,830,829 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Tyler Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Software, and Platform Technologies. The company offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools; and financial management systems.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Tyler Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyler Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.