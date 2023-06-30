Traders Purchase Large Volume of Put Options on NOV (NYSE:NOV)

NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV – Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Investors bought 2,616 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,353% compared to the average volume of 180 put options.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on NOV in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Susquehanna decreased their price target on NOV from $29.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Citigroup decreased their price target on NOV from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on NOV from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on NOV from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.13.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NOV in the 1st quarter valued at about $262,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NOV in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,435,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NOV by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 15,398,280 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $285,024,000 after acquiring an additional 154,667 shares during the last quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of NOV in the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of NOV by 34.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 981,159 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $18,162,000 after acquiring an additional 251,497 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.60% of the company’s stock.

NOV Price Performance

NOV stock opened at $15.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.89. The business’s 50-day moving average is $15.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.12. NOV has a 1 year low of $13.98 and a 1 year high of $24.83.

NOV (NYSE:NOV – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. NOV had a return on equity of 6.51% and a net margin of 4.33%. NOV’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.13) EPS. Analysts anticipate that NOV will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NOV Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. NOV’s payout ratio is currently 23.81%.

NOV Company Profile

NOV Inc designs, constructs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production, and industrial and renewable energy sectors worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies.

Further Reading

