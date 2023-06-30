Morgan Stanley Downgrades Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) to Equal Weight

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS – Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $114.00 price target on the construction company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $107.00. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 0.39% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on WMS. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Advanced Drainage Systems from $108.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Advanced Drainage Systems from $120.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Advanced Drainage Systems from $113.00 to $119.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on Advanced Drainage Systems in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Advanced Drainage Systems from $125.00 to $131.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Advanced Drainage Systems currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $120.67.

Advanced Drainage Systems Stock Performance

Advanced Drainage Systems stock opened at $114.45 on Wednesday. Advanced Drainage Systems has a 12-month low of $75.02 and a 12-month high of $153.36. The company has a market capitalization of $9.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $97.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $90.34.

Insider Activity

Advanced Drainage Systems ( NYSE:WMS Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The construction company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.38. Advanced Drainage Systems had a net margin of 16.51% and a return on equity of 52.49%. The firm had revenue of $617.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $567.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Advanced Drainage Systems will post 5.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Tim A. Makowski sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.25, for a total transaction of $327,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $944,684.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Tim A. Makowski sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.25, for a total transaction of $327,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,647 shares in the company, valued at $944,684.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Darin S. Harvey sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.65, for a total value of $718,550.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $530,803.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,102,000. 3.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Advanced Drainage Systems

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Advanced Drainage Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Advanced Drainage Systems in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in Advanced Drainage Systems by 63.1% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 478 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in Advanced Drainage Systems by 8,940.0% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 452 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in Advanced Drainage Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $88,000. 82.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Advanced Drainage Systems

(Free Report)

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products, and drainage solutions for use in the construction and agriculture marketplaces in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through Pipe, International, Infiltrator, and Allied Products & Other segments.

Recommended Stories

