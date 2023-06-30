Johnson Controls International Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:JCI)

Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors bought 19,207 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,963% compared to the average volume of 931 call options.

JCI stock opened at $67.32 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $62.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.93. The company has a market capitalization of $46.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.49, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.22. Johnson Controls International has a 52-week low of $45.52 and a 52-week high of $69.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $6.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.51 billion. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 13.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Johnson Controls International will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 20th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 16th. This is a boost from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is 73.63%.

In other Johnson Controls International news, CFO Olivier Leonetti sold 30,997 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.36, for a total transaction of $1,932,972.92. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 101,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,345,566.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Johnson Controls International news, CFO Olivier Leonetti sold 30,997 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.36, for a total transaction of $1,932,972.92. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 101,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,345,566.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP John Donofrio sold 14,253 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.02, for a total transaction of $898,224.06. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 37,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,337,411.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 0.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 59,771,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,941,944,000 after buying an additional 224,570 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 1.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,241,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $735,258,000 after purchasing an additional 214,832 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 107.3% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 11,334,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $682,569,000 after purchasing an additional 5,865,996 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 40.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,990,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,398,000 after purchasing an additional 2,890,395 shares during the period. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC grew its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 0.5% in the first quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 8,817,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,993,000 after purchasing an additional 44,284 shares during the period. 88.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JCI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $69.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $70.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays lowered shares of Johnson Controls International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.31.

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

