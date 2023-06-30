Berkshire Grey Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:BGRY)

Berkshire Grey, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGRY – Free Report) saw unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders purchased 1,113 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,084% compared to the average volume of 94 put options.

Institutional Trading of Berkshire Grey

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BGRY. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Berkshire Grey by 8.1% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 105,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 7,900 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Berkshire Grey by 32.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 326,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $939,000 after acquiring an additional 80,864 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Berkshire Grey in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Berkshire Grey by 3,493.0% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 29,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 28,643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Berkshire Grey by 8.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 288,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $832,000 after buying an additional 22,378 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Berkshire Grey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $2.50 to $1.40 in a report on Monday, March 27th.

Berkshire Grey Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BGRY opened at $1.41 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.39 and its 200-day moving average is $1.22. Berkshire Grey has a 52-week low of $0.51 and a 52-week high of $2.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.78. The company has a market cap of $342.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.94 and a beta of 1.77.

Berkshire Grey (NASDAQ:BGRY – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.31 million during the quarter. Berkshire Grey had a negative net margin of 173.57% and a negative return on equity of 157.23%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Berkshire Grey will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

About Berkshire Grey

Berkshire Grey, Inc, an intelligent enterprise robotics company, provides AI-enabled robotic solutions that automate supply chain operations in the United States, Canada, Japan, and internationally. The company's solutions automate filling ecommerce orders for consumers or businesses, filling orders to resupply retail stores and groceries, and handling packages shipped to fill those orders.

Further Reading

