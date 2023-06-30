Paragon ID (OTCMKTS:PAGDF) and nLIGHT (NASDAQ:LASR) Head-To-Head Survey

Paragon ID (OTCMKTS:PAGDF – Free Report) and nLIGHT (NASDAQ:LASR – Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Paragon ID and nLIGHT’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Paragon ID N/A N/A N/A nLIGHT -23.17% -17.20% -14.08%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

86.8% of nLIGHT shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.6% of nLIGHT shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Paragon ID 0 0 0 0 N/A nLIGHT 0 1 2 0 2.67

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Paragon ID and nLIGHT, as provided by MarketBeat.

nLIGHT has a consensus target price of $19.25, indicating a potential upside of 25.24%. Given nLIGHT’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe nLIGHT is more favorable than Paragon ID.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Paragon ID and nLIGHT’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Paragon ID N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A nLIGHT $231.69 million 3.04 -$54.58 million ($1.19) -12.92

Paragon ID has higher earnings, but lower revenue than nLIGHT.

Summary

nLIGHT beats Paragon ID on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Paragon ID

Paragon ID SA provides identification solutions worldwide. It offers access control, brand protection, contactless ticketing, label, customer relationship management, magnetic and mobile ticketing, near field communication, operation maintenance, RFID technology, secure application module, smartcard kiosk, stock management, timed use ticketing, transport item tracking, and secure service solutions. The company also provides contactless and dual interface smart cards, identification documents, metal bank cards, passport E-covers, RFID labels, and eTrust that transforms secure paper-based products into intelligent documents, as well as various terminals, including couplers, readers, and accessories. It serves various clients in automotive, aviation, gaming, health, higher education, logistics, luxury products, manufacturing, mass transit and transport, mobility, parking, payment, pharmaceutical, retail, secure ID, and sport and leisure industries. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in Mougins, France. Paragon ID SA is a subsidiary of Paragon Group Limited.

About nLIGHT

nLIGHT, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductor and fiber lasers for industrial, microfabrication, and aerospace and defense applications. It operates in two segments, Laser Products and Advanced Development. The company also provides fiber amplifiers, and beam combination and control systems for use in high-energy laser systems in directed energy applications. It sells its products through direct sales force in the United States, China, South Korea, and European countries, as well as through various independent sales representatives and distributors in Asia, Europe, and South America. The company was formerly known as nLight Photonics Corporation and changed its name to nLIGHT, Inc. in January 2016. nLIGHT, Inc. was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Camas, Washington.

