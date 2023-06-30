Investec Group (OTCMKTS:IVTJF) versus StoneX Group (NASDAQ:SNEX) Critical Analysis

StoneX Group (NASDAQ:SNEX – Free Report) and Investec Group (OTCMKTS:IVTJF – Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability and risk.

Profitability

This table compares StoneX Group and Investec Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets StoneX Group 0.34% 17.83% 1.00% Investec Group N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares StoneX Group and Investec Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio StoneX Group $66.04 billion 0.03 $207.10 million $10.43 7.99 Investec Group N/A N/A N/A $0.32 18.58

Institutional and Insider Ownership

StoneX Group has higher revenue and earnings than Investec Group. StoneX Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Investec Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

79.0% of StoneX Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 38.0% of Investec Group shares are held by institutional investors. 15.7% of StoneX Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for StoneX Group and Investec Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score StoneX Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Investec Group 0 0 1 0 3.00

Investec Group has a consensus target price of $540.00, indicating a potential upside of 9,060.31%. Given Investec Group’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Investec Group is more favorable than StoneX Group.

Summary

StoneX Group beats Investec Group on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About StoneX Group

StoneX Group Inc. operates as a global financial services network that connects companies, organizations, traders, and investors to market ecosystem worldwide. The company operates through Commercial, Institutional, Retail, and Global Payments segments. The Commercial segment provides risk management and hedging, exchange-traded and OTC products execution and clearing, voice brokerage, market intelligence, physical trading, and commodity financing and logistics services. The Institutional segment provides equity trading services to institutional clients; and originates, structures, and places debt instruments in capital markets. Its services cover foreign securities, including unlisted American Depository Receipts, Global Depository Receipts, and foreign ordinary shares. This segment also operates as an institutional dealer in fixed income securities to serve asset managers, commercial bank trust and investment departments, broker-dealers, and insurance companies; engages in asset management business; and offers clearing and execution services in futures exchanges, brokerage foreign exchange services for the financial institutions and professional traders, and OTC products. The Retail segment provides trading services and solutions in the global financial markets, including spot foreign exchange, precious metals trading, and contracts for differences; and wealth management services, as well as offers physical gold and other precious metals in various forms and denominations through Coininvest.com and Silver-to-go.com. The Global Payments segment provides customized payment, technology, and treasury services to banks and commercial businesses, charities, and non-governmental and government organizations; and payments services. The company was formerly known as INTL FCStone Inc. and changed its name to StoneX Group Inc. in July 2020. StoneX Group Inc. was founded in 1924 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Investec Group

Investec Group provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom South Africa, and internationally. The company offers wealth and investment products and services, including portfolio management, discretionary wealth management, financial planning, stockbroking/execution, pensions and retirement, and investment advisory services for private clients, charities, pension funds and trusts. It also provides specialist banking products and services comprising private banking products, such as lending, savings, foreign exchange, private capital, and transactional banking services; corporate and investment banking products, including lending, advisory, hedging, cash deposits and savings, and equity placement services to government, institutions, corporates, and intermediaries. Investec Group was founded in 1974 and is based in Sandton, South Africa.

