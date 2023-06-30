Reviewing Xiabuxiabu Catering Management (OTCMKTS:XIAXF) and ONE Group Hospitality (NASDAQ:STKS)

Xiabuxiabu Catering Management (OTCMKTS:XIAXF – Free Report) and ONE Group Hospitality (NASDAQ:STKS – Free Report) are both consumer cyclical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Xiabuxiabu Catering Management 0 0 1 0 3.00 ONE Group Hospitality 0 1 2 0 2.67

ONE Group Hospitality has a consensus price target of $12.00, suggesting a potential upside of 63.27%. Given ONE Group Hospitality’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe ONE Group Hospitality is more favorable than Xiabuxiabu Catering Management.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Xiabuxiabu Catering Management N/A N/A N/A ONE Group Hospitality 3.84% 24.76% 6.43%

40.2% of ONE Group Hospitality shares are owned by institutional investors. 19.3% of ONE Group Hospitality shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Xiabuxiabu Catering Management N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A ONE Group Hospitality $325.01 million 0.72 $13.53 million $0.37 19.86

ONE Group Hospitality has higher revenue and earnings than Xiabuxiabu Catering Management.

ONE Group Hospitality beats Xiabuxiabu Catering Management on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Xiabuxiabu Catering Management (China) Holdings Co., Ltd., an investment holding company, operates Chinese hotpot restaurants in the People's Republic of China. It owns and operates restaurants under the Xiabuxiabu brand name, and restaurants under the Coucou brand name in Beijing, Tianjin, Shanghai, and Hong Kong. The company also offers catering services; and sells condiment products and other goods. In addition, it engages in the slaughtering, processing, cold storage, and sale of raw materials; and construction business. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China. Xiabuxiabu Catering Management (China) Holdings Co., Ltd. is a subsidiary of Ying Qi Investments Limited.

The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc., a hospitality company, develops, owns, operates, manages, and licenses restaurants and lounges worldwide. It operates through STK, Kona Grill, and ONE Hospitality segments. The company also provides turn-key food and beverage services for hospitality venues, including hotels, casinos, and other locations. Its hospitality food and beverage solutions include developing, managing, and operating restaurants, bars, rooftops, pools, banqueting, catering, private dining rooms, room service, and mini bars; and offers hospitality advisory and consulting services. The company operates restaurants primarily under the STK and Kona Grill brands. The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

