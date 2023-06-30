WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) vs. ASP Isotopes (NASDAQ:ASPI) Financial Analysis

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC – Free Report) and ASP Isotopes (NASDAQ:ASPI – Free Report) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability and risk.

Profitability

This table compares WD-40 and ASP Isotopes’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get WD-40 alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets WD-40 11.74% 30.96% 13.63% ASP Isotopes N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

92.3% of WD-40 shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 8.7% of ASP Isotopes shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.5% of WD-40 shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio WD-40 $518.82 million 4.88 $67.33 million $4.38 42.59 ASP Isotopes N/A N/A -$4.95 million N/A N/A

This table compares WD-40 and ASP Isotopes’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

WD-40 has higher revenue and earnings than ASP Isotopes.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for WD-40 and ASP Isotopes, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score WD-40 1 0 1 0 2.00 ASP Isotopes 0 0 0 0 N/A

WD-40 presently has a consensus price target of $158.00, suggesting a potential downside of 15.30%. Given WD-40’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe WD-40 is more favorable than ASP Isotopes.

Summary

WD-40 beats ASP Isotopes on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About WD-40

(Free Report)

WD-40 Company develops and sells maintenance products, and homecare and cleaning products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Australia, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides multi-purpose maintenance products that include aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, and in liquid-bulk form products under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand name; and specialty maintenance products, such as penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, greases, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand, as well as various products under the WD-40 Bike brand name. It also offers multi-purpose and specialty drip oils, and spray lubricant products, as well as other specialty maintenance products under the 3-IN-ONE brand name; and professional spray maintenance products and lubricants for the bike market under the GT85 brand name. In addition, the company provides automatic toilet bowl cleaners under the 2000 Flushes brand name; aerosol and liquid trigger carpet stain and odor eliminators under the Spot Shot brand; room and rug deodorizers under the Carpet Fresh brand name; carpet and household cleaners, and rug and room deodorizers under the 1001 brand; heavy-duty hand cleaner products under the Lava brand name in the United States, as well as under the Solvol brand name in Australia; and automatic toilet bowl cleaners under the X-14 brand name. It sells its products primarily through warehouse club stores, hardware stores, automotive parts outlets, industrial distributors and suppliers, mass retail and home center stores, value retailers, grocery stores, online retailers, farm supply, sport retailers, and independent bike dealers. The company was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

About ASP Isotopes

(Free Report)

ASP Isotopes Inc., a pre-commercial stage advanced materials company, focuses on the production, distribution, marketing, and sale of isotopes. It develops Molybdenum-100, a non-radioactive isotope for the medical industry; Carbon-14; and Silicon-28. The company also Uranium-235, an isotope of uranium for carbon-free energy industry. ASP Isotopes Inc. was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Boca Raton, Florida.

Receive News & Ratings for WD-40 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WD-40 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.