Comparing Eastgate Biotech (ETBI) & Its Rivals

Eastgate Biotech (OTCMKTS:ETBI – Free Report) is one of 407 publicly-traded companies in the “Biotechnology” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Eastgate Biotech to similar companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, risk, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation and earnings.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

27.2% of shares of all “Biotechnology” companies are owned by institutional investors. 33.9% of Eastgate Biotech shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 23.9% of shares of all “Biotechnology” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Eastgate Biotech and its peers revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Eastgate Biotech N/A N/A -0.02 Eastgate Biotech Competitors $128.95 million -$10.57 million 3.13

Analyst Ratings

Eastgate Biotech’s peers have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Eastgate Biotech. Eastgate Biotech is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Eastgate Biotech and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Eastgate Biotech 0 0 0 0 N/A Eastgate Biotech Competitors 936 1774 4811 42 2.52

As a group, “Biotechnology” companies have a potential upside of 115.42%. Given Eastgate Biotech’s peers higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Eastgate Biotech has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Profitability

This table compares Eastgate Biotech and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eastgate Biotech N/A N/A N/A Eastgate Biotech Competitors -1,504.93% -338.68% -26.95%

About Eastgate Biotech

Eastgate Biotech Corp., a development stage company, develops novel formulations of natural compounds and pharmaceutical products. The company is developing pharmaceutical products, such as Lorazepam oral spray for acute seizures emergency treatment; Ketoconazole 2% topical ointment for treatment of skin fungal infections; and Metformin chewable/ sublingual tablets for treatment of type 2 diabetes. It is also developing natural products and dietary supplements, including E-drops Nano and PURALEN that are self-nanoemulsifying compositions containing natural essential oils for oral administration; Glucora, a soft gelatin capsule with Banaba extract in self-emulsifying formulation for oral administration; URBAN POWER, a soft gelatin capsule with Ursolic acid and Banaba extract in self-emulsifying formulation for oral administration; Vitamin D3 nanoemulsion, a nanoemulsion with cholecalciferol; and Cleanezze, a hand sanitizer containing oil. Eastgate Biotech Corp. has collaboration with Biotech Corp. to develop a vaccine against COVID-19. The company was formerly known as Eastgate Acquisitions Corporation and changed its name to Eastgate Biotech Corp. in December 2014. Eastgate Biotech Corp. was founded in 1999 and is based in Toronto, Canada.

