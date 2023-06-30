Northway Financial (NWYF) vs. Its Competitors Head-To-Head Contrast

Northway Financial (OTCMKTS:NWYF – Free Report) is one of 279 public companies in the “Banks—Regional” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Northway Financial to similar companies based on the strength of its risk, profitability, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Northway Financial and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Northway Financial N/A N/A N/A Northway Financial Competitors 33.50% 9.29% 0.87%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Northway Financial and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Northway Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A Northway Financial Competitors 1152 3273 3206 9 2.27

Earnings and Valuation

As a group, “Banks—Regional” companies have a potential upside of 331.83%. Given Northway Financial’s competitors higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Northway Financial has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

This table compares Northway Financial and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Northway Financial N/A N/A 33.75 Northway Financial Competitors $2.83 billion $691.44 million 256.10

Northway Financial’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Northway Financial. Northway Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

2.1% of Northway Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 28.8% of shares of all “Banks—Regional” companies are owned by institutional investors. 6.0% of Northway Financial shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 13.8% of shares of all “Banks—Regional” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Northway Financial competitors beat Northway Financial on 8 of the 8 factors compared.

About Northway Financial

Northway Financial, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Northway Bank, a commercial bank that engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, money market, individual retirement, and municipal deposit accounts; certificates of deposit (CD); and debit and credit cards. It also provides mortgages; home equity loans and lines of credit; automobile, ATV, boat, and recreational vehicle loans; personal loans and lines of credit; savings or CD secured loans; municipal loan products; business acquisition financing; and working capital lines of credit, equipment financing and term loans, residential and commercial real estate loans, construction loans, consumer loans, and small business administration loans, as well as letters of credit. In addition, the company offers online and mobile banking services; cash management services comprising account analysis and reconciliation, automated sweep, automated clearing house, deposit express, lockbox, online wire transfer, and CD imaging; overdraft prevention and protection services; and investment and insurance products. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in North Conway, New Hampshire.

