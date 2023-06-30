NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) Receives $4,863.33 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $4,863.33.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of NVR in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. They set a “sell” rating and a $4,400.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com cut shares of NVR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NVR in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NVR news, Chairman Paul C. Saville sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5,877.00, for a total value of $11,754,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 106,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $628,016,220. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CAO Matthew B. Kelpy sold 150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5,965.00, for a total value of $894,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,371,950. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Paul C. Saville sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5,877.00, for a total transaction of $11,754,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 106,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $628,016,220. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,310 shares of company stock valued at $77,730,646 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NVR

NVR Price Performance

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVR. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in NVR by 22,694.4% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,377,467 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $37,378,000 after purchasing an additional 1,371,424 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in NVR by 548,675.8% in the 1st quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 362,192 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 362,126 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in NVR in the 4th quarter worth $138,433,000. Boston Partners raised its holdings in NVR by 108.8% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 48,666 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $224,526,000 after purchasing an additional 25,355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in NVR by 465.3% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 22,895 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $91,284,000 after purchasing an additional 18,845 shares in the last quarter. 83.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NVR stock opened at $6,295.61 on Friday. NVR has a 52-week low of $3,816.55 and a 52-week high of $6,386.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 3.63 and a current ratio of 5.75. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5,856.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $5,392.59. The company has a market capitalization of $20.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.24, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.99.

NVR (NYSE:NVR – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The construction company reported $99.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $88.96 by $10.93. NVR had a net margin of 16.20% and a return on equity of 48.97%. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $116.56 earnings per share. NVR’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that NVR will post 408.58 EPS for the current year.

NVR Company Profile

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates through, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

Featured Articles

