Comparing Five Star Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBC) & FB Financial (NYSE:FBK)

FB Financial (NYSE:FBK – Free Report) and Five Star Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBC – Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

63.2% of FB Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 41.6% of Five Star Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.9% of FB Financial shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 27.7% of Five Star Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares FB Financial and Five Star Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FB Financial 19.56% 10.42% 1.09% Five Star Bancorp 33.94% 19.51% 1.53%

Dividends

Analyst Recommendations

FB Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.1%. Five Star Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.6%. FB Financial pays out 22.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Five Star Bancorp pays out 28.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. FB Financial has raised its dividend for 4 consecutive years.

This is a summary of recent recommendations for FB Financial and Five Star Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FB Financial 1 6 0 0 1.86 Five Star Bancorp 0 0 1 0 3.00

FB Financial currently has a consensus price target of $38.56, suggesting a potential upside of 36.12%. Five Star Bancorp has a consensus price target of $32.00, suggesting a potential upside of 43.43%. Given Five Star Bancorp’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Five Star Bancorp is more favorable than FB Financial.

Risk & Volatility

FB Financial has a beta of 1.02, suggesting that its share price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Five Star Bancorp has a beta of -0.11, suggesting that its share price is 111% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares FB Financial and Five Star Bancorp’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FB Financial $596.09 million 2.22 $124.56 million $2.68 10.57 Five Star Bancorp $115.44 million 3.34 $44.80 million $2.80 7.97

FB Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Five Star Bancorp. Five Star Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than FB Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Five Star Bancorp beats FB Financial on 10 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About FB Financial

FB Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank that provides a suite of commercial and consumer banking services to businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates in segments, such as Banking and Mortgage. It offers checking, demand, money market, and savings accounts; deposit and lending products and services to corporate, commercial, and consumer customers; and time deposits and certificates of deposits, as well as residential mortgage loans. The company also provides owner-occupied and non-owner-occupied real estate commercial, residential real estate 1-4 family mortgage, multi-family residential, commercial and industrial, construction, land acquisition, residential lines of credit, and land development loans; and consumer and other loans, such as car, boat, and other recreational vehicle loans, as well as manufactured homes without real estate and personal lines of credit. In addition, the company offers mortgage banking services through its bank branch network and mortgage banking offices in the southeastern United States; direct-to-consumer internet delivery channel; and trust, insurance, and investment services, as well as online and mobile banking services. The company operates full-service bank branches and limited-service branches locations throughout Tennessee, Nashville, Chattanooga, Knoxville, Memphis, Jackson, Birmingham, Florence, Huntsville, Alabama, Bowling Green, and Kentucky; and mortgage offices throughout the southeastern United States. The company was formerly known as First South Bancorp, Inc. and changed its name to FB Financial Corporation in 2016. FB Financial Corporation was founded in 1906 and is headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee.

About Five Star Bancorp

Five Star Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Five Star Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals in Northern California. It accepts various deposits, such as money market, noninterest-bearing and interest checking accounts, savings accounts, and time deposits. The company's loan products include commercial and residential real estate loans; commercial loans; commercial land loans; farmland loans; commercial and residential construction loans; and consumer and other loans. It also offers debit cards; and remote deposit capture, online and mobile banking, and direct deposit services. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Rancho Cordova, California.

