Contrasting Alto Ingredients (NASDAQ:ALTO) and Methes Energies International (OTCMKTS:MEIL)

Alto Ingredients (NASDAQ:ALTO – Free Report) and Methes Energies International (OTCMKTS:MEIL – Free Report) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, risk and dividends.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

51.3% of Alto Ingredients shares are held by institutional investors. 4.2% of Alto Ingredients shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 13.9% of Methes Energies International shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Get Alto Ingredients alerts:

Volatility & Risk

Alto Ingredients has a beta of 2.37, suggesting that its share price is 137% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Methes Energies International has a beta of 10.73, suggesting that its share price is 973% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alto Ingredients -3.89% -20.64% -13.95% Methes Energies International N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This table compares Alto Ingredients and Methes Energies International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Alto Ingredients and Methes Energies International, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Alto Ingredients 0 0 1 0 3.00 Methes Energies International 0 0 0 0 N/A

Alto Ingredients currently has a consensus target price of $6.50, indicating a potential upside of 125.69%. Given Alto Ingredients’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Alto Ingredients is more favorable than Methes Energies International.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Alto Ingredients and Methes Energies International’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alto Ingredients $1.34 billion 0.16 -$41.60 million ($0.74) -3.89 Methes Energies International N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Methes Energies International has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Alto Ingredients.

Summary

Methes Energies International beats Alto Ingredients on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Alto Ingredients

(Free Report)

Alto Ingredients, Inc. produces and markets specialty alcohols and essential ingredients in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Marketing and Distribution, Pekin Production, and Other Production. It offers specialty alcohols used in mouthwash, cosmetics, pharmaceuticals, hand sanitizers, disinfectants, and cleaners for health, home, and beauty markets; grain neutral spirits used in alcoholic beverages and vinegar, as well as corn germ used in corn oils and carbon dioxide used for beverage carbonation and dry ice; and essential ingredients include dried yeast, corn gluten meal, corn gluten feed, distiller's grains, and liquid feed for commercial animal feed and pet food applications. The company also provides fuel-grade ethanol used as transportation fuel and distillers corn oil used as a biodiesel feedstock, as well as fuel-grade ethanol produced by third parties. In addition, it offers transportation, storage, and delivery services through third-party service providers. The company sells ethanol to integrated oil companies and gasoline marketers; essential ingredient feed products to dairies and feedlots; and corn oil to poultry and biodiesel customers. It operates five alcohol production facilities, including three plants in Illinois, Oregon, and Idaho. The company was formerly known as Pacific Ethanol, Inc. and changed its name to Alto Ingredients, Inc. in January 2021. Alto Ingredients, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Pekin, Illinois.

About Methes Energies International

(Free Report)

Methes Energies International Ltd., a renewable energy company, produces and sells biodiesel fuel and biodiesel processing equipment in the United States and Canada. It offers Denami biodiesel processors. The company also produces glycerin and offer services related to the production of biodiesel, as well as purchases and sells feedstock. It sells its products and services to a network of biodiesel fuel producers. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Receive News & Ratings for Alto Ingredients Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alto Ingredients and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.