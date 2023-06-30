Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC – Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $40.38.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on AIRC shares. BMO Capital Markets raised Apartment Income REIT from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Mizuho dropped their target price on Apartment Income REIT from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Apartment Income REIT

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 872.2% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 356.7% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 776.2% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,009 shares in the last quarter. 98.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Apartment Income REIT Stock Performance

Apartment Income REIT Dividend Announcement

NYSE AIRC opened at $35.82 on Friday. Apartment Income REIT has a fifty-two week low of $32.51 and a fifty-two week high of $46.38. The stock has a market cap of $5.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.66 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a fifty day moving average of $35.64 and a 200-day moving average of $36.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.03%. Apartment Income REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.57%.

Apartment Income REIT Company Profile

Apartment Income REIT Corp (AIR Communities) (NYSE: AIRC) is a publicly traded, self-administered real estate investment trust (REIT). AIR's portfolio comprises 75 communities totaling 25,797 apartment homes located in 10 states and the District of Columbia. AIR offers a simple, predictable business model with focus on what we call the AIR Edge, the cumulative result of our focus on resident selection, satisfaction, and retention, as well as relentless innovation in delivering best-in-class property management.

