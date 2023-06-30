Brokerages Set The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) Price Target at $35.42

Shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $35.42.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on WMB shares. Citigroup raised shares of Williams Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Raymond James lowered shares of Williams Companies from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $40.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th.

Insider Transactions at Williams Companies

In related news, SVP Scott A. Hallam sold 7,194 shares of Williams Companies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $230,208.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 234,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,493,312. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Williams Companies news, SVP Scott A. Hallam sold 14,388 shares of Williams Companies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.64, for a total value of $440,848.32. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 248,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,615,694.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Scott A. Hallam sold 7,194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $230,208.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 234,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,493,312. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,776 shares of company stock valued at $894,070 in the last 90 days. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Williams Companies

Williams Companies Stock Performance

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its position in Williams Companies by 52.5% during the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 915 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Williams Companies by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 15,424 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Williams Companies by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 10,547 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 76,940 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,531,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. Finally, Scott & Selber Inc. lifted its position in shares of Williams Companies by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. now owns 103,934 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,419,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WMB opened at $32.53 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.73. Williams Companies has a 12 month low of $27.80 and a 12 month high of $35.79. The stock has a market cap of $39.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.27, a PEG ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 1.16.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.10. Williams Companies had a net margin of 22.53% and a return on equity of 17.24%. The company had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Williams Companies will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Williams Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 12th were paid a dividend of $0.4475 per share. This represents a $1.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 9th. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.04%.

Williams Companies Company Profile

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

