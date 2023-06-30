Brokerages Set The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) Price Target at $35.42

Shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $35.42.
A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on WMB shares. Citigroup raised shares of Williams Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Raymond James lowered shares of Williams Companies from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $40.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th.
Insider Transactions at Williams Companies
In related news, SVP Scott A. Hallam sold 7,194 shares of Williams Companies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $230,208.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 234,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,493,312. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Williams Companies news, SVP Scott A. Hallam sold 14,388 shares of Williams Companies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.64, for a total value of $440,848.32. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 248,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,615,694.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Scott A. Hallam sold 7,194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $230,208.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 234,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,493,312. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,776 shares of company stock valued at $894,070 in the last 90 days. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Institutional Trading of Williams Companies
Williams Companies Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE WMB opened at $32.53 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.73. Williams Companies has a 12 month low of $27.80 and a 12 month high of $35.79. The stock has a market cap of $39.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.27, a PEG ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 1.16.
Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.10. Williams Companies had a net margin of 22.53% and a return on equity of 17.24%. The company had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Williams Companies will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.
Williams Companies Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 12th were paid a dividend of $0.4475 per share. This represents a $1.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 9th. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.04%.
Williams Companies Company Profile
The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Williams Companies
- Is it Time To Ring The Register On Paychex?
- Micron Technology: A Reversal Is Imminent
- Can Topgolf Callaway Brands Crawl Out of the Bunker and Rally?
- McCormick Rebound Imminent: Executive Transition Complete
- 3 Reasons Boston Beer Stock Could Finally Hop Higher
Receive News & Ratings for Williams Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.