Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $20.53.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research raised shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 20th. StockNews.com cut shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company.

Cleveland-Cliffs Trading Up 3.1 %

Shares of CLF opened at $16.90 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.78 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Cleveland-Cliffs has a 1-year low of $11.82 and a 1-year high of $22.83.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Cleveland-Cliffs ( NYSE:CLF Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The mining company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.21 billion. Cleveland-Cliffs had a net margin of 2.14% and a return on equity of 8.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.71 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cleveland-Cliffs will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Keith Koci acquired 7,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.87 per share, with a total value of $108,551.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 383,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,700,533.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Lourenco Goncalves acquired 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.96 per share, with a total value of $1,496,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,464,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,874,679.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Keith Koci acquired 7,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.87 per share, with a total value of $108,551.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 383,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,700,533.46. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 125,300 shares of company stock valued at $1,875,531. Insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CLF. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 91.2% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 92,669 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $812,000 after buying an additional 44,192 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,956,502 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $63,828,000 after buying an additional 82,563 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association grew its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 8.0% during the third quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 55,258 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $744,000 after buying an additional 4,112 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,454,613 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $23,434,000 after buying an additional 10,119 shares during the period. Finally, Encompass Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cleveland-Cliffs during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,544,000. 62.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cleveland-Cliffs

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

