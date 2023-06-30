Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK – Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $97.60.

A number of research firms recently commented on CCK. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Crown from $86.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Crown from $103.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com downgraded Crown from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, June 25th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on Crown from $103.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th.

Get Crown alerts:

Crown Stock Performance

NYSE:CCK opened at $86.66 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.24. Crown has a 52-week low of $66.00 and a 52-week high of $102.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.41 billion, a PE ratio of 16.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.06.

Crown Dividend Announcement

Crown ( NYSE:CCK Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 24th. The industrial products company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. Crown had a return on equity of 31.41% and a net margin of 4.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.01 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Crown will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 11th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 10th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. Crown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.90%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Crown news, Director James H. Miller sold 9,300 shares of Crown stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.86, for a total transaction of $789,198.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,680,312.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Crown

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CCK. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Crown in the 1st quarter valued at about $143,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Crown by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,506 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $439,000 after buying an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in Crown by 30.3% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 2,866 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Crown during the 1st quarter worth approximately $392,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Crown by 43.6% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 62,763 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,318,000 after purchasing an additional 19,046 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.17% of the company’s stock.

About Crown

(Free Report

Crown Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies rigid packaging products in Pennsylvania and internationally. It operates through Americas Beverage, European Beverage, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging segments. The Americas Beverage segment manufactures recyclable aluminum beverage cans and ends, glass bottles, steel crowns, and aluminum caps.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.