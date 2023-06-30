Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT – Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $83.71.

PRFT has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet upgraded Perficient from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Perficient in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Perficient in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

In other Perficient news, Director Nancy C. Pechloff bought 675 shares of Perficient stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $74.23 per share, for a total transaction of $50,105.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $762,342.10. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Ralph C. Derrickson acquired 634 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $78.87 per share, with a total value of $50,003.58. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 39,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,108,897.66. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Nancy C. Pechloff acquired 675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $74.23 per share, with a total value of $50,105.25. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $762,342.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 1,569 shares of company stock worth $119,936 over the last quarter. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Perficient during the 1st quarter worth $228,000. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID grew its stake in Perficient by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID now owns 379,673 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $27,409,000 after purchasing an additional 6,130 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in Perficient by 642.5% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 23,144 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $1,671,000 after purchasing an additional 20,027 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Perficient during the 1st quarter worth $509,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Perficient by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 667,119 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $48,159,000 after purchasing an additional 23,917 shares in the last quarter. 91.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PRFT opened at $84.04 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Perficient has a 12 month low of $59.78 and a 12 month high of $110.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $74.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.06. The firm has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.98, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.55.

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $231.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $230.09 million. Perficient had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 32.14%. Analysts predict that Perficient will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Perficient, Inc provides digital consultancy services and solutions in the United States. It offers strategy and transformation solution in digital strategy, technology strategy, business velocity and growth, and organizational change management; and data and intelligence solutions in the areas of analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning, big data, business intelligence, and custom product portfolio.

