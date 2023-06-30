Altus Group Limited (TSE:AIF) Receives C$62.60 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Altus Group Limited (TSE:AIF – Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$62.60.

AIF has been the subject of several analyst reports. National Bankshares lowered their price target on shares of Altus Group from C$75.00 to C$65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 5th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Altus Group from C$69.00 to C$59.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Altus Group from C$73.00 to C$66.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Cormark cut their price objective on shares of Altus Group from C$74.00 to C$62.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Eight Capital cut their price objective on shares of Altus Group from C$70.00 to C$65.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th.

AIF opened at C$43.44 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$45.94 and its 200-day moving average is C$52.96. Altus Group has a 1-year low of C$40.00 and a 1-year high of C$61.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.43. The company has a market cap of C$1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 228.63, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.92.

Altus Group ( TSE:AIF Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported C$0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.41 by C($0.08). The business had revenue of C$190.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$184.65 million. Altus Group had a net margin of 1.08% and a return on equity of 1.40%. Equities research analysts predict that Altus Group will post 1.7847478 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. Altus Group’s payout ratio is 315.79%.

Altus Group Limited provides asset and funds intelligence solutions for commercial real estate (CRE).It operates through Analytics, Property Tax, and Appraisals and Development Advisory segments. The Analytics segment portfolio includes software, data analytics, and advisory solutions primarily for CRE asset valuations for the purpose of performance, development, and investment management; ARGUS-branded, finance active-branded debt management, and valuation management solutions; technology consulting services, such as strategic advisory for front-to-back-office strategies, processes, and technology; and software services related to education, training, and implementation.

