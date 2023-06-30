Analysts Set IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE) Target Price at $28.40

Shares of IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE – Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $28.40.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ISEE shares. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of IVERIC bio from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 1st. HC Wainwright cut IVERIC bio from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Wedbush cut IVERIC bio from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on IVERIC bio in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered IVERIC bio from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 1st.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO David Francis Carroll sold 48,171 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.21, for a total value of $1,455,245.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 68,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,068,539.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, COO Keith Westby sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.87, for a total transaction of $757,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 39,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,501,621.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO David Francis Carroll sold 48,171 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.21, for a total value of $1,455,245.91. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 68,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,068,539.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 213,500 shares of company stock worth $7,031,271 in the last three months. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On IVERIC bio

IVERIC bio Stock Performance

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ISEE. Braidwell LP purchased a new stake in shares of IVERIC bio during the 4th quarter worth about $71,537,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in IVERIC bio by 48.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,733,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,017,000 after buying an additional 2,843,747 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in IVERIC bio by 203.8% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,044,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,359,000 after buying an additional 2,713,544 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in IVERIC bio by 389.0% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,967,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,539,000 after buying an additional 2,360,829 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its position in shares of IVERIC bio by 16,488.8% in the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 2,316,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,356,000 after acquiring an additional 2,302,337 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:ISEE opened at $39.07 on Friday. IVERIC bio has a 1-year low of $8.95 and a 1-year high of $39.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 15.53 and a quick ratio of 15.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $37.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.79. The firm has a market cap of $5.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.20 and a beta of 1.10.

IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.09). On average, sell-side analysts expect that IVERIC bio will post -1.77 EPS for the current year.

About IVERIC bio

Free Report

IVERIC bio, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel treatments for retinal diseases with unmet medical needs. The company develops Zimura, an inhibitor of complement factor C5 comprising GATHER1, which has completed Phase 2/3 clinical trial; GATHER2 that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of geographic atrophy (GA) secondary to dry age-related macular degeneration (AMD); and STAR or OPH2005 that is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of autosomal recessive Stargardt disease.

Featured Stories

