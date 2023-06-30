Analysts Set Coca-Cola HBC AG (LON:CCH) Price Target at GBX 2,552.50

Shares of Coca-Cola HBC AG (LON:CCH – Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 2,552.50 ($32.45).

Several research analysts have weighed in on CCH shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Coca-Cola HBC from GBX 2,580 ($32.80) to GBX 2,545 ($32.36) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Numis Securities restated an “add” rating and set a GBX 2,800 ($35.60) target price on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 2,270 ($28.86) price target on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 2,700 ($34.33) target price on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,800 ($35.60) target price on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd.

In related news, insider Zoran Bogdanovic acquired 190 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 2,328 ($29.60) per share, for a total transaction of £4,423.20 ($5,623.90). Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 540 shares of company stock worth $1,300,979. Company insiders own 46.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LON CCH opened at GBX 2,312 ($29.40) on Friday. Coca-Cola HBC has a 12 month low of GBX 1,770.50 ($22.51) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,582 ($32.83). The company has a market cap of £8.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,383.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.01. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 2,420.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 2,193.89.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 25th were paid a €0.78 ($0.85) dividend. This is a positive change from Coca-Cola HBC’s previous dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 25th. This represents a yield of 2.67%. Coca-Cola HBC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6,907.22%.

Coca-Cola HBC AG engages in the production, distribution, and sale of non-alcoholic ready-to-drink beverages under franchise in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers sparkling soft drinks, adult sparkling, hydration drinks, juices, ready-to-drink tea, energy drinks, dairy, coffee, water, plant-based drinks, premium spirits and flavored alcoholic beverages, and snacks.

