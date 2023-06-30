Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Posted by on Jun 30th, 2023

Shares of Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYSFree Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $138.33.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Qualys in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Qualys from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 8th. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Qualys from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Qualys from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Qualys in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Qualys Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ QLYS opened at $128.55 on Friday. Qualys has a 52-week low of $101.10 and a 52-week high of $162.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $121.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $119.28. The stock has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.48 and a beta of 0.63.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYSFree Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.15. Qualys had a net margin of 22.03% and a return on equity of 34.13%. The firm had revenue of $130.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.60 million. Analysts predict that Qualys will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 1,752 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.38, for a total transaction of $217,913.76. Following the sale, the insider now owns 60,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,578,224.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 1,752 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.38, for a total transaction of $217,913.76. Following the sale, the insider now owns 60,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,578,224.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 1,577 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.97, for a total transaction of $203,385.69. Following the sale, the insider now owns 56,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,293,898.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 35,222 shares of company stock worth $4,488,576. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Qualys

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of QLYS. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Qualys by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 232 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Qualys by 58.2% in the 1st quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 242 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Qualys by 71.0% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 277 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Qualys in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Qualys by 3,000.0% in the 1st quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 341 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.22% of the company’s stock.

About Qualys

(Free Report

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Vulnerability Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Threat Protection; Continuous Monitoring; Patch Management; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Certificate Assessment; SaaS Detection and Response; Secure Enterprise Mobility; Custom Assessment and Remediation; Context Extended Detection and Response; Network Detection and Response; Policy Compliance; Security Configuration Assessment; PCI Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; Security Assessment Questionnaire; Out of-Band Configuration Assessment; Web Application Scanning; Web Application Firewall; Global Asset Inventory; Cybersecurity Asset Management; Certificate Inventory; Cloud Inventory; Cloud Security Assessment; and Container Security.

Featured Stories

Analyst Recommendations for Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS)

Receive News & Ratings for Qualys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qualys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.