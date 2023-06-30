Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $138.33.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Qualys in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Qualys from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 8th. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Qualys from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Qualys from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Qualys in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Qualys Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ QLYS opened at $128.55 on Friday. Qualys has a 52-week low of $101.10 and a 52-week high of $162.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $121.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $119.28. The stock has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.48 and a beta of 0.63.

Insider Activity

Qualys ( NASDAQ:QLYS Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.15. Qualys had a net margin of 22.03% and a return on equity of 34.13%. The firm had revenue of $130.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.60 million. Analysts predict that Qualys will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 1,752 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.38, for a total transaction of $217,913.76. Following the sale, the insider now owns 60,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,578,224.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 1,752 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.38, for a total transaction of $217,913.76. Following the sale, the insider now owns 60,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,578,224.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 1,577 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.97, for a total transaction of $203,385.69. Following the sale, the insider now owns 56,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,293,898.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 35,222 shares of company stock worth $4,488,576. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Qualys

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of QLYS. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Qualys by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 232 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Qualys by 58.2% in the 1st quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 242 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Qualys by 71.0% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 277 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Qualys in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Qualys by 3,000.0% in the 1st quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 341 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.22% of the company’s stock.

About Qualys

(Free Report

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Vulnerability Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Threat Protection; Continuous Monitoring; Patch Management; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Certificate Assessment; SaaS Detection and Response; Secure Enterprise Mobility; Custom Assessment and Remediation; Context Extended Detection and Response; Network Detection and Response; Policy Compliance; Security Configuration Assessment; PCI Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; Security Assessment Questionnaire; Out of-Band Configuration Assessment; Web Application Scanning; Web Application Firewall; Global Asset Inventory; Cybersecurity Asset Management; Certificate Inventory; Cloud Inventory; Cloud Security Assessment; and Container Security.

