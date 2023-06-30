Analysts Set Root, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROOT) PT at $10.44

Shares of Root, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROOT – Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.44.

ROOT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Root from $4.50 to $4.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Root from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ:ROOT opened at $11.21 on Friday. Root has a 52 week low of $3.31 and a 52 week high of $26.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.95. The company has a market capitalization of $160.30 million, a PE ratio of -0.62 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.22.

Root ( NASDAQ:ROOT Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($2.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Root had a negative return on equity of 81.67% and a negative net margin of 85.65%. The company had revenue of $70.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.40 million. Analysts forecast that Root will post -11.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ROOT. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Root by 134.8% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 4,533 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Root by 49.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 4,709 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Root by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 5,168 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Root by 28.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 27,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 6,050 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Root by 53.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 26,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 9,051 shares in the last quarter. 43.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Root, Inc provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company offers automobile, homeowners, and renters insurance products. The company operates a direct-to-consumer model and serves customers primarily through mobile applications, as well as through its website. Its direct distribution channels also cover digital, media, and referral channels, as well as distribution partners and agencies.

